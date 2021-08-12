Man pleads guilty to molesting 2 girls, admits 2 more have accused him of sexual abuse

CROWN POINT — A 66-year-old man could face a 16-year sentence if a judge accepts his plea agreement in two child molesting cases.

Danny W. Serrano, of Hammond, admitted he molested two girls, and that two other girls have accused him of molesting them, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Serrano pleaded guilty last week to two counts of child molesting, both class C felonies. Each count was linked to a different girl.

Though Serrano has not been charged with molesting two more girls, he agreed to a no contact order for all four girls, records show.

In the cases where he's pleaded guilty, Serrano was accused of beginning to sexually abuse each of the two girls when they were 8 years old.

Serrano admitted he sexually abused one of the girls between 2011 and 2021 and molested the second girl between 2013 and 2014.

If Judge Diane Boswell accepts Serrano's plea agreement, she would sentence him to consecutive sentences in both of his cases.

In the first case, Serrano agreed to a four-year prison sentence and four years of probation. In the second case, he would serve eight years on home detention under the supervision of the Lake County Community Corrections program.