Man pleads guilty to molesting 8-year-old girl

CROWN POINT — A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to molesting an 8-year-old girl last year at the home of the girl's legal guardian in Gary.

Jeremy B. Hudson, of Gary, will face two to eight years in prison, if Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement.

Hudson pleaded guilty on one count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.

His attorney, John Cantrell, said there was no advantage to his client going to trial in light of the plea agreement.

Hudson will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years after his release from prison.

The Lake County prosecutor's office said the child's new legal guardian was advised of the plea agreement.

Gary police opened an investigation in late June, after the girl disclosed to a relative that Hudson allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him June 24 at a Gary home, records state.

The girl's former legal guardian, Romitchus L. Bowers, 37, was accused of choking the girl and threatening to kill her June 25, after learning the girl was talking about the sexual abuse.