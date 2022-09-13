 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads guilty to molesting girl during game of Go Fish

Joseph G. Smith

Joseph G. Smith

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man admitted Tuesday he was playing Go Fish with an 11-year-old girl in 2021 when he grabbed her by the hair and sexually assaulted her, court records show.

Joseph G. Smith, 50, pleaded guilty to child molesting, a level 3 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Smith's plea agreement, Smith would be sentenced to 12 years in prison with no option for alternative placement.

Smith, who has a previous child molesting conviction in Porter County, would be required to register as a sex offender for life.

He also would be considered a credit restricted felon, which means he would receive "good time" credit for one of every six days served. Defendants in other higher-level felony cases typically receive one day of credit for every three days served.

In exchange for Smith's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several other counts, including child molesting as a level 1 felony, rape, criminal confinement and battery. The state also agreed not to file a repeat sex offender enhancement against Smith.

Smith admitted in his plea agreement he was at a Lake Station home in October 2021 when he forced the girl to perform a sex act on him.

According to charging documents, a man told police he walked into a room to tell the girl it was bedtime and saw Smith sexually assaulting her.

Smith fled the home before police arrived. Officers later found and arrested him.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinit Westberg handled the case for the state. Smith was represented by attorney Lemuel Stigler.

