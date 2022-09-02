Man pleads guilty to murdering teenage trick-or-treater

CROWN POINT — A man appeared to hesitate Friday but ultimately told a judge he was guilty of murder in a Halloween night shooting last year in Hammond that left a 13-year-old trick-or-treater dead and wounded another teen.

Desmond L. Crews Jr., 23, could face a sentence of 55 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement at a sentencing hearing set for November.

Thomas DeLaCruz Jr., 13, was killed in the shooting, and another 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

DeLaCruz's family remembered him after the shooting as "the best brother, the best cousin, the best friend in the world." He loved games, football and his family.

Crews admitted in his plea agreement that he drove with co-defendants Tariq Silas, 20, Sheldon S. Stokes, 20, Richard Walker, 20, and another man with the nickname "Whoosh" after Stokes got into an argument with a 15-year-old in a clown mask in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood.

Stokes and Walker each have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

Silas pleaded guilty in April to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and could face a sentence of three to 10 years.

"Whoosh" was "yet to be charged" in the case, according to court documents.

About a dozen members of DeLaCruz's family watched as Crews entered his plea. Some wept quietly.

The five co-defendants found the teen in the clown mask, who was trick-or-treating with a group that included DeLaCruz, in the area of the Williamsburg Apartments at 167th Street and Nebraska Avenue in Hammond's Hessville section.

Crews got out of the car Silas was driving and began firing a 9 mm handgun at the trick-or-treaters, his plea agreement states. Crews admitted he also saw "Whoosh" firing in the kids' direction.

Crews saw DeLaCruz fall to the ground, and he and "Whoosh" got back into the car Silas was driving, records state.

Silas admitted in his plea agreement that he saw Crews and Walker shooting guns and Stokes running around. After the men got back in the car, Silas drove a short distance and let them out, records state.

Hammond residents who witnessed the shooting spotted Crews and began chasing him, eventually leading police to him.

While Crews was attempting to evade police, he discarded a yellow sweatshirt and threw his handgun in a garbage can. Hammond police later recovered the items, documents state.

Ballistics analysis showed several spent cartridge casings found on a sidewalk near the scene of the homicide were fired from Crews' 9 mm.

A spent bullet recovered from DeLaCruz's body during an autopsy was fired from a gun in the .35-caliber family, which includes 9 mm weapons.

However, investigators could not conclusively say it was fired from Crews' gun, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said.

Sonya Scott-Dix, who represented Crews with attorney Eric Morris, said she had explained to Crews that he could be found guilty of murder even if he didn't fire the "kill shot" because of the legal concept of "accomplice liability."

Crews appeared to hesitate before answering Vasquez's questions, so the judge asked repeatedly if he needed more time to talk to his attorneys.

Crews said that he understood he was giving up various rights by pleading guilty and that no one was forcing him to enter his plea.

Vasquez granted Jatkiewicz's request to enter judgment Friday and scheduled Crews' sentencing for Nov. 4.