Man pleads guilty to pointing gun at pair outside bar

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was sentenced Friday after admitting he pointed a gun at two people in August outside an East Chicago bar.

Davante M. Piccolin, 28, was ordered to nine months in jail and nine months on probation, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

In addition to pleading guilty to two felony counts of pointing a firearm, Piccolin admitted he violated his probation in a previous case linked to a chase with Gary police in August 2020.

Piccolin was represented by attorney John Cantrell.

According to charging documents in the East Chicago case, police were patrolling when they heard four gunshots about 2:45 a.m Aug. 7 and found a man outside the Euclid Tap, 3902 Euclid Ave., with a gunshot wound.

In surveillance video Piccolin's co-defendant, Shakur M. Cheatem, drops a gun while fighting with the man across the street from the bar, records state.

Piccolin pulled a mini semi-automatic rifle from under his hoodie and pointed it at a man and a woman, who arrived at the bar with the gunshot victim, according to court documents.

Cheatem pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery, three counts of battery, two counts of pointing a firearm and theft of a firearm.

