Man pleads guilty to Porter County molestation; faces sex assault case in Lake County

VALPARAISO — A 27-year-old South Haven man, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Schererville while free on bond in a Porter County child molesting case, has pleaded guilty in the Porter County case, records show.

Jordan Henderson-Sullivan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony count of child molesting in return for prosecutors dismissing a second felony count of vicarious sexual gratification with a child under the age of 14, according to the proposed plea agreement.

The proposal says the sentence will be argued, but any time given will be served on GPS-monitored home detention and probation and not behind bars.

Henderson-Sullivan will be required to register as a sex offender and follow all registration requirements if the proposed deal is accepted by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

A sentencing date is scheduled for April 14.

Police said they were contacted in late July 2020 by a Michigan state trooper, who reported a possible sexual offense involving Henderson-Sullivan.

The alleged Porter County abuse was discovered while the girl was visiting family members in Michigan, Porter County police said.

The girl had physical symptoms and described how Henderson-Sullivan had been sexually abusing her, according to police.

The Lake County case alleges that Henderson-Sullivan used apps to arrange to meet a 17-year-old May 14 in Schererville to sell her $35 in marijuana.

The girl told Schererville police a man she met online picked her up, drove to a shopping area off U.S. 41, parked behind a business and sexually assaulted her, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The man identified himself to the girl as James Wright Brighton, but police later identified Henderson-Sullivan by reviewing surveillance video from the area and using a license plate reader system.

The girl also identified him in a photo lineup, records state.

Henderson-Sullivan admitted he met a girl, but denied he sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

He is charged with two felony counts of rape and one count of felony sexual battery.

