Man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

HAMMOND — A Crown Point man told a federal magistrate this week he owned sexually explicit images of prepubescent minors.

Robert McMahon, 32, appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Court Judge Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar to change his plea from not guilty to guilty of a felony charge of possession of child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted McMahon earlier this year. He has been free on bond since his March 18 arrest in Crown Point. He is represented by court-appointed defense lawyers.

McMahon had been facing trial in September and — if convicted — a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

McMahon signed a plea agreement last month giving up his constitutional right to make government prosecutors prove the case against him. The U.S. Attorney agreed to recommend he receive a more lenient sentence.

McMahon admitted in the eight-page plea deal that he possessed a number of images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct that he obtained between March 2019 and August 2021.

He states in the agreement that his collection of images included one of a child below the age of 12 years.

He is agreeing to forfeit to government investigators a cell phone associated with his crime, to register as a sex offender and make restitution to his victims.

The magistrate is recommending the court accept McMahon’s guilty plea as knowingly and voluntarily made. No date has been set for his sentencing.

