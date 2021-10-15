Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in 14-year-old boy's shooting death

CROWN POINT — A Gary man could face 6.5 to 13.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to reduced charges Friday in two cases, including the 2019 shooting death of a 14-year-old boy walking home from a barbershop.

Anthony L. Triplett Jr., 23, admitted to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and a firearm enhancement linked to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Arion Lilly on April 25, 2019.

Lilly was walking home when he got caught in crossfire between people in two vehicles near West 11th Avenue and Rutledge Street in Gary. Police said Lilly was an innocent bystander.

Lilly's mother, Cheryl Freeman, previously described her son as her "angel."

Arion had just taken his eighth grade photographs and was looking forward to graduation, she said. He was a straight-A student who wanted to play basketball.

Judge Samuel Cappas granted Triplett's petition for bond March 25 after finding Lake County prosecutors did not meet their burden of showing the presumption of Triplett's guilt of murder was strong.