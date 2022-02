Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in child molesting case

CROWN POINT — A former Hammond man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge in a child molesting case and could be released from jail to start probation next month.

Ricky A. White Jr., 42, of Rochester, Indiana, admitted in his plea agreement he solicited a girl to engage in sexual conduct between 2013 and 2016, when the girl was 7 to 9 years old.

According to charging documents, the girl first disclosed the abuse in June 2020, after noticing a younger child who spent time with White was searching for "naked movies" after visits with him.

The girl told police White sexually abused her several times between 2013 and 2016 at two different homes in Hammond. The last time, White attempted to force the girl to perform a sex act on him, but she started "crying, screaming and kicking" and White left her bedroom, charging documents stated.

White was initially charged in November 2020 with two counts of child molesting. He pleaded guilty to child solicitation, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts White's plea agreement, White would be sentenced to eight months in the Lake County Jail and four years suspended in favor of probation.

White has been in custody at the Lake County Jail in September 2021. With credit for time served and good time, he could be released after his sentencing hearing March 15.

