Man pleads guilty to reduced charges in homicide outside high school

CROWN POINT — A Michigan City man pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge in a shooting last spring in Merrillville that killed a former Griffith basketball player and wounded a second person.

Leonard G. Young, 20, admitted to reckless homicide and battery by means of a deadly weapon, both level 5 felonies.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Young's plea agreement, Young could face one to 12 years in prison.

If Young had gone to trial and been convicted of murder, he could have faced 45 to 65 years in prison.

Young admitted in his plea agreement he recklessly fired a handgun about 12:15 a.m. March 15 after a fist fight in a parking lot at Merrillville High School.

Young shot 18-year-old Tyree Riley in the chest as Riley rode in a car leaving the parking lot, records state. The 19-year-old driver of that car suffered a graze wound to his head.

Before the shooting, Riley and a Michigan City man agreed to meet at Merrillville High School for a fist fight, records state.