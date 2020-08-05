Man pleads guilty to robbing state representative inside theater in 2016

CROWN POINT — A 44-year-old man could face up to eight years in prison after admitting Wednesday to robbing state Rep. Vernon Smith and another man at the Glen Theater in Gary in 2016.
Keith L. Sanders, of Gary, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, a level 3 felony, during a remote hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.
If Cappas accepts Sanders' plea agreement, Sanders would face a sentence of 10 years, with eight years served in prison and two years in the Lake County Community Corrections program.
Cappas set Sanders' sentencing hearing for Sept. 9.
Smith was inside the Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road, in Gary, on Dec. 1, 2016, when Sanders walked in and briefly spoke to the lawmaker before pulling a gun from his pocket, the plea agreement states.
Sanders forced Smith to the floor and took his wallet, cellphone and keys, records state.
When a roofer walked into the theater to meet with Smith, Sanders forced the man to go to the back and also lie on the floor. He also took the roofer's wallet, cellphone and keys, records state.
Police recovered Smith's vehicle, which had government plates, later that night in the 4900 block of Vermont Street.
Police were able to determine that Smith's debit card was used Dec. 5, 2016, to withdraw $400 from an ATM machine at a gas station in the 4800 block of Georgia Street, according to documents.
Police obtained video surveillance from the gas station that showed a black woman with blond hair used the debit card. A gas station worker identified the woman as an employee at a local pizza restaurant, and the manager of the restaurant identified her as Veronica Sanders, court documents state.
Veronica Sanders, of Gary, has pleaded not guilty to counts of fraud on a financial institution, felony fraud and identity deception. Her next court date is set for Tuesday.
Aaron M. Woods
Adrian Carrillo
Alison J. Haggerty
Antonio D. Jackson
Ashley Garcia
Ashley Marco
Asia J. Sampson
Bradley Aaron Franchville
Brady Levertis Moss Jr.
Carlos K. Hayes, III.
Carlton Taylor, Sr.
Cedric Whelchel
Charles J. Myers, Jr.
Dale Kevin Rollins
Damien M. Zamora
Danielle T. Brown
Darien M. Gornick
David E. Conway, Jr.
Dearieus L. Kindred
Delvin M. Hayes, Jr.
Denise A. Ortiz
Denton S. Zamora
Deonta L. Robinson-Henderson
Derek Shakur Daniels
Derrence E. Reid, Jr.
Derrick Brian Beverly
Devon W. Marsh
Dwight Harper
Edward M. Strauss
Elsa Melgarejo
Eric W. Hullett
Garret S. Stefanopoulos
Hector Garcia
Henry D. Lares
Ignacio S. Gonzalez
Jade A. Szpyrka
Jaired Matthew Charles Campbell
Jarett L. Wilson
Jedda A. Baano-Stewart
Jeremy L. Tate
Jerry D. Castellanos, Sr.
Joevar A. Beckford
John F. Petrassi
Jonathan Carl Wise
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph P. Lowe
Julia Nicole Green
Kennedy P. Carter
Kevin D. Riley
Klyn L. Tarver
Larry E. Mullins
Latia K. Hinkle
Laurie B. Campbell
Marco A. Gutierrez Lara
Maurice David Perry
Michael A. Medrano
Michael Visseti
Miguel A. Payan
Nathaniel S. Jackson
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nunya Ganter
O Shea C. Smith
Ovilla M. Felton
Patrick J. Barron
Rachel E. Rodriguez
Randy King
Raven S. Morris
Reinaldo Fernandez
Robert E. Ross
Samantha Ann Hallman
Scotty L. Woods
Sharuben Teshon Allen-Jones
Sikander Singh
Steven A. Branch, Jr.
Sylvonah Turner
Tanya Knezevich
Thomas P. Quijano
Tiwuan Horne
Victor J. Cavasos, Jr.
Virgil Devin Belcher Jr.
Willie C. Faison
Willie L. Allen
Yomara Rodriguez-Cuevas
Zebedee Lamont Moore
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.