Man pleads guilty to robbing state representative inside theater in 2016

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A 44-year-old man could face up to eight years in prison after admitting Wednesday to robbing state Rep. Vernon Smith and another man at the Glen Theater in Gary in 2016.

Keith L. Sanders, of Gary, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, a level 3 felony, during a remote hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.

If Cappas accepts Sanders' plea agreement, Sanders would face a sentence of 10 years, with eight years served in prison and two years in the Lake County Community Corrections program.

Cappas set Sanders' sentencing hearing for Sept. 9.

Smith was inside the Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road, in Gary, on Dec. 1, 2016, when Sanders walked in and briefly spoke to the lawmaker before pulling a gun from his pocket, the plea agreement states.

Sanders forced Smith to the floor and took his wallet, cellphone and keys, records state.

When a roofer walked into the theater to meet with Smith, Sanders forced the man to go to the back and also lie on the floor. He also took the roofer's wallet, cellphone and keys, records state.

Police recovered Smith's vehicle, which had government plates, later that night in the 4900 block of Vermont Street.