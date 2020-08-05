You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads guilty to robbing state representative inside theater in 2016
urgent

Man pleads guilty to robbing state representative inside theater in 2016

{{featured_button_text}}
Keith L. Sanders

Keith L. Sanders

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A 44-year-old man could face up to eight years in prison after admitting Wednesday to robbing state Rep. Vernon Smith and another man at the Glen Theater in Gary in 2016.

Keith L. Sanders, of Gary, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, a level 3 felony, during a remote hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.

If Cappas accepts Sanders' plea agreement, Sanders would face a sentence of 10 years, with eight years served in prison and two years in the Lake County Community Corrections program.

Cappas set Sanders' sentencing hearing for Sept. 9.

Smith was inside the Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road, in Gary, on Dec. 1, 2016, when Sanders walked in and briefly spoke to the lawmaker before pulling a gun from his pocket, the plea agreement states.

Sanders forced Smith to the floor and took his wallet, cellphone and keys, records state.

When a roofer walked into the theater to meet with Smith, Sanders forced the man to go to the back and also lie on the floor. He also took the roofer's wallet, cellphone and keys, records state.

Police recovered Smith's vehicle, which had government plates, later that night in the 4900 block of Vermont Street.

Police were able to determine that Smith's debit card was used Dec. 5, 2016, to withdraw $400 from an ATM machine at a gas station in the 4800 block of Georgia Street, according to documents.

Police obtained video surveillance from the gas station that showed a black woman with blond hair used the debit card. A gas station worker identified the woman as an employee at a local pizza restaurant, and the manager of the restaurant identified her as Veronica Sanders, court documents state.

Veronica Sanders, of Gary, has pleaded not guilty to counts of fraud on a financial institution, felony fraud and identity deception. Her next court date is set for Tuesday.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts