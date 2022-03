Man pleads guilty to robbing teenager of gaming system

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty last week to robbing a 17-year-old boy of a video game system in 2020 in Griffith.

Christian P. Marsenic-Curtis, 20, of Griffith, admitted in a plea agreement he and another man met up with the 17-year-old April 5, 2020, in the 1500 block of North Arbogast Street in Griffith after arranging online to buy the boy's PlayStation 4.

When the boy went to retrieve the system's power cord, Marsenic-Curtis picked up the PS4 and began walking away, records state.

The boy asked Marsenic-Curtis to return the system, but Marsenic-Curtis told his accomplice to show the boy what looked like a gun. When the boy continued to ask for the gaming system back, Marsenic-Curtis struck him in the face.

Marsenic-Curtis continued to hit and kick the boy, who suffered bruises and cuts on his head, eye, face and lower lip, court records state.

Marsenic-Curtis' alleged accomplice was not named in public court records.

Marsenic-Curtis pleaded guilty to robbery, a level 5 felony. He agreed to pay $100 in restitution to the 17-year-old.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Marsenic-Curtis' plea agreement, he would receive a suspended 3 1/2-year sentence, with one year to be served in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and 2 1/2 years on probation.

Marsenic-Curtis' sentencing hearing was set for May 13.

