Man pleads guilty to sexual battery at Region park where no one intervened, attorney says

VALPARAISO — A Portage man pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of felony sexual battery stemming from an attack on a woman three years ago outside a vehicle at Countryside Park in Portage.

Edward Baker, 27, will serve two years in jail and three years on formal probation and will have to register for 10 years as a sex offender if the proposed plea is accepted by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, according to defense attorney Jesse Harper.

Prosecutors agreed as part of the proposal to drop a higher felony level rape charge, Harper said.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 14, according to the court.

The woman told police at the time that others were nearby during the evening attack, but no one came to her aid.

The woman told police she drove to the park at 5250 U.S. 6 to meet Baker, whom she described as a platonic friend who occasionally provided her with money, police said.

"In the past the two have never had any sort of sexual contact and she said the money he would give her was just as gifts, not payment for sexual favors," police said.

The woman said she and Baker arrived in separate vehicles at the park and exited their vehicles, according to police. Baker reportedly attempted to give the woman some money and several checks that had been made out with his wife's information.

She refused to take the checks out of concern of getting in trouble since they were not made out to her, police said. This angered Baker, who reportedly pushed her up against her vehicle and pulled down her pants "while she is screaming for him to stop," according to the police report.

He then sexually assaulted her, police said.

"While this is happening she said there were people around (walking on the trail and in their vehicles), but no one came to help her," according to the police report.

She eventually broke free from his grip and fled inside her vehicle, at which time Baker repeatedly apologized and then left for work, police said.

