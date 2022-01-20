 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing young female relative
alert urgent

Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing young female relative

CROWN POINT — A Gary man could face two to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty last week to felony incest, court records show.

Ignacio A. Saenz, 35, admitted in a plea agreement he began sexually abusing a young female relative in spring 2015, after she expressed an interest getting to know him.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Saenz's plea agreement, he would be required to register as a sex offender.

Incest, a level 4 felony, typically carries a possible penalty of two to 12 years in prison, but Lake County prosecutors agreed to a 10-year cap.

According to charging documents, Saenz began molesting the girl in summer 2015 when she was 11 years old and told her, "It's OK. It's normal."

The alleged sexual abuse continued at locations in Hobart, Gary and Griffith until October 2018, records state.

Saenz's sentencing was set for March 14.

Ignacio A. Saenz

Ignacio A. Saenz

 Provided
