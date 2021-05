Man pleads guilty to shooting at driver who attempted to flirt with woman

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to firing at least 10 shots at a driver after they exchanged words Oct. 25 in Gary.

Albert Braxton, 24, of Gary, admitted to unlawful possession of a firearm, a level 4 felony, and criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts the plea agreement, Braxton would be sentenced to five years, with 2.5 years to be served in the Lake County Community Corrections program and 2.5 years on probation.

He must be evaluated and qualify for the Community Corrections program. He also agreed to forfeit the gun used in the shooting for testing and destruction.

According to court records, the victim told police he was flirting with a woman walking in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street when Braxton yelled at him and began shooting.

Braxton has a previous conviction for felony dealing in cocaine, records state.

Braxton was represented by attorney John Cantrell. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno handled the case for the state.

Cappas set his sentencing hearing for June 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.