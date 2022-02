Man pleads guilty to shooting co-worker in face over money for liquor

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty last week to shooting a co-worker in the face in 2019 during an argument over money for liquor.

Mario Brooks, 40, of Gary, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Brooks' plea agreement, he would sentence Brooks to 10 years in prison with no option for alternative placement.

Brooks admitted in his plea agreement he and a man were arguing in a vehicle Feb. 1, 2019, in the area of West 21st Avenue and Jackson Street in Gary when Brooks pulled a gun and shot the man in the face.

The man was taken to a hospital and is now blind because of his wounds, court records state.

According to charging documents, the 41-year-old man worked with Brooks and drove him to a Gary liquor store.

When they pulled up outside the store, Brooks took out $5, but the man told Brooks that would not be enough for Hennessy, according to court documents.

Brooks offered more money, but the man said he didn't want to argue and began to drive Brooks home. As they neared Brooks' residence, Brooks pointed a gun at the man, fired it and exited the vehicle, records state.

