Man pleads guilty to shooting ex's new boyfriend while child was in car

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man admitted last week to shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with a shotgun in 2019 while his 1-year-old child and the child's mother were in a vehicle with the victim, court records show.

Francisco J. Tequimila, 21, pleaded guilty to battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Tequimila's plea agreement, Tequimila would be sentenced to four years, all suspended in favor of probation.

In exchange for Tequimila's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining charges in the alleged shooting, a possession of methamphetamine case and a domestic battery case.

Tequimila agreed to complete anger management counseling and forfeit a gun seized as part of the investigation.

He admitted in his plea agreement he argued with the child's mother and her boyfriend Oct. 7, 2019, when they arrived to pick up the child's clothing in the 6500 block of Jefferson Avenue in Hammond.

Tequimila picked up a shotgun and told the boyfriend, "I'll kill you." He fired as the couple drove off, records state.

The victim's left arm and hand were wounded.