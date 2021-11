Man pleads guilty to shooting family friend 9 times

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge in connection with a shooting that wounded a family friend last year in Hammond.

Jesse Leon, 24, could face a sentence of three to 16 years if a judge accepts his plea agreement.

Leon pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss attempted murder and other charges.

Leon admitted in his plea agreement he argued with another man Aug. 22, 2020, while they sat in a car parked in the 4200 block of Henry Avenue.

Leon got out of the vehicle, entered a home, retrieved a firearm and shot the man in the car, records state.

The man was shot four times in each leg and once in his toe, according to the plea agreement.

Senior Judge Michael Bergerson set Leon's sentencing for Jan. 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.