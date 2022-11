Man pleads guilty to shooting relative's husband while they were driving

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Friday to shooting a man in April while they were driving in Gary, court records show.

James L. Person III, 29, of Gary, admitted to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Person's plea agreement, he would give Person a four-year sentence: three years in prison and one year in the Lake County Community Transition Court program.

In exchange for Person's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several counts, including attempted murder.

Person admitted in his plea agreement that he was driving in the area of 23rd Avenue and Broadway on April 3 when he saw his relative's husband driving another vehicle and shot the man.

The man suffered a graze wound to the stomach, which left a scar and caused extreme pain, records state.

Vasquez scheduled Person's sentencing for Nov. 22.