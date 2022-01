Man pleads guilty to shooting up family's home because woman blocked his texts, court records show

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty Friday to felony criminal recklessness, admitting he "shot up" his girlfriend's family's home, court records state.

Philip D. Armstrong, 33, initially told police he was upset because his girlfriend had blocked his calls, according to charging documents.

Armstrong agreed as part of his plea agreement to forfeit the gun and complete anger management classes.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts the plea agreement, she would sentence Armstrong to two years in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

Armstrong fired shots March 4, 2020, from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun into a home in the 6700 block of Tennessee Avenue in Hammond while three adults and two children, ages 7 and 1, were inside the home, the plea agreement says.

The gunfire broke a basement window and left several bullet holes in the siding of the residence.

Bokota scheduled Armstrong's sentencing for Feb. 17.

