Man pleads guilty to strangling local radio personality, her daughter

CROWN POINT — A 48-year-old man pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday in the strangling deaths of a local radio personality and her daughter about four years ago.
James A. Lohnes, of Crown Point, could face a sentence of 30 years in prison after admitting to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count of auto theft.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas took Lohnes' pleas under advisement and set a sentencing hearing for April 3.
Lohnes' court-appointed attorneys, Nicholas Barnes and Mark Chargualaf, had been seeking to suppress video surveillance evidence showing him walking with Velia "Val" Taneff, 86, before she and her daughter Lana Taneff, 63, were found dead Jan. 17, 2016, at Velia Taneff's property in the 2300 block of West 44th Avenue in Calumet Township.
Lohnes was arrested about a week later in Ohio, after an officer stopped him for speeding in Velia Taneff's missing Cadillac.
Police found Lohnes' DNA under Velia Taneff's fingernail, but Velia Taneff's video surveillance system failed before detectives could view the recordings, according to court records. Investigators sent the machine off to a specialist, who cloned a copy of the footage.
Lohnes' attorneys wrote in court filings that the footage was missing large sections and had incorrect time stamps.
They argued it should not be admitted as evidence, because no one would be available to offer testimony establishing a proper chain of custody. The man who installed the surveillance system on Velia Taneff's property died while the case against Lohnes was pending.
Lohnes' pleas Thursday rendered his motion to suppress moot.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Mark Watson handled the case for the state.
In response to Barnes' questions, Lohnes admitted Thursday he was mentally ill and not taking his medications when he killed the Taneffs in 2016 in a sudden heat.
Lohnes told the judge Thursday he was taking several medications as part of his treatment at the Lake County Jail, but that those medications helped him to understand court proceedings.
Lohnes was found incompetent to stand trial in 2017 and sent to a state mental facility, which treated him and determined he had regained competency in early 2018.
Cappas ordered Lohnes again be evaluated for competency last year, following a request from his attorneys. He was determined to be competent last summer.
Since his arrest and detention in January 2016, Lohnes has filed 14 civil suits in federal and state courts attacking conditions in the jail, the defense strategies of his court-appointed criminal defense lawyers and a variety of other issues that are dissatisfying him.
Lohnes is acting as his own attorney in civil cases, but his efforts have yet to meet with success. Federal and state judges have dismissed a number of the suits as legally flawed.
A plea of guilty but mentally ill to criminal charges means Lohnes will be evaluated and possibly placed in a state mental health facility for part of his sentence.
Cappas ordered a psychological evaluation of Lohnes. Barnes said the law requires only one evaluation, but the defense may seek a second evaluation if it is deemed necessary.
Cappas vacated Lohnes' trial, which had been scheduled to begin Feb. 24.