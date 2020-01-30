Man pleads guilty to strangling local radio personality, her daughter

They argued it should not be admitted as evidence, because no one would be available to offer testimony establishing a proper chain of custody. The man who installed the surveillance system on Velia Taneff's property died while the case against Lohnes was pending.

Lohnes' pleas Thursday rendered his motion to suppress moot.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Mark Watson handled the case for the state.

In response to Barnes' questions, Lohnes admitted Thursday he was mentally ill and not taking his medications when he killed the Taneffs in 2016 in a sudden heat.

Lohnes told the judge Thursday he was taking several medications as part of his treatment at the Lake County Jail, but that those medications helped him to understand court proceedings.

Lohnes was found incompetent to stand trial in 2017 and sent to a state mental facility, which treated him and determined he had regained competency in early 2018.

Cappas ordered Lohnes again be evaluated for competency last year, following a request from his attorneys. He was determined to be competent last summer.