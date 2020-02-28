Man pleads innocence in shootout that stemmed from long-running feud with neighbor

CROWN POINT — A 58-year-old man wounded in a shootout with his neighbor and later charged with attempted murder signed a court order Friday prohibiting him from having any contact with the neighbor.

Guy T. Louise, of unincorporated Crown Point, entered not guilty pleas during an initial hearing Friday in Lake Criminal Court.

Louise was charged Feb. 12 with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon in connection with a Nov. 25 shootout that left Louise's dog dead.

Louise and his neighbor had been feuding for some time before the Nov. 25 shootout, records show.

The neighbor told police he shot Louise's dog when it charged him, and Louise began shooting at him. The neighbor returned fire, and Louise suffered a gunshot wound to his face, records say.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The day Louise was charged, Louise's neighbor called 911 to report his house in the 6000 block of West 109th Avenue was on fire.

Crown Point Fire Rescue officials began an arson investigation after a clear plastic bottle, possibly filled with gasoline, was found in the yard not far from the origin of the fire, a police report showed.