Man pleads not guilty in 2 pursuits with kids in car, one of which ended in fiery crash

CROWN POINT — A Gary man made his first appearance Thursday before a Lake Criminal Court judge on charges alleging he led police on chases twice in May with children in his vehicle.

Gage C. Brown, 21, was arrested June 24 after Gary police responded to a report of a robbery and battery involving a mother and child, police said.

Brown retreated into an apartment in the 3800 block of Jackson Street, but he surrendered after a SWAT team surrounded the building, police said. Brown has not been charged in the June 24 alleged events.

Brown appeared Thursday before Judge Samuel Cappas on two cases, one linked to a May 5 pursuit where he's accused of stealing a Lake Station squad car and another chase May 27 where he suffered burns to his leg in a fiery crash.

Brown's attorney, Shontrai D. Irving, asked Cappas to affirm Brown's not guilty pleas in both cases.

Brown's first run-in with Region police occurred May 5, when he allegedly led Lake Station police on a chase with a woman and two children, ages 1 and 3, in his car without car seats.

Brown is accused of blasting through a toll gate on Interstate 90, exiting south on Broadway and running several red lights before an officer struck his car and stopped it.