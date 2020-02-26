Man pleads not guilty in death of woman he previously was accused of shooting

CROWN POINT — A Missouri man made a brief court appearance Wednesday on charges alleging he killed his ex-girlfriend Jan. 30 after previously asking her not to cooperate with prosecutors seeking to convict him on allegations he shot her Nov. 1.

Charles Goforth, 56, was charged with murder in the Jan. 30 shooting death of Sylvia Williams, 55, at the Sheffield Estates mobile home park in the 3600 block of Sheffield Avenue.

Goforth previously was charged with shooting Williams on Nov. 1 in her mobile home after she confronted him about communicating with another woman and told him to leave, Lake Criminal Court records allege. Williams survived the Nov. 1 shooting.

Goforth's attorney, Robert Varga, asked Judge Samuel Cappas on Wednesday to affirm Goforth's not guilty plea to the murder charge.

Goforth previously pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness linked to the Nov. 1 shooting.

He is next scheduled to appear March 20 for a hearing on the state's petition to revoke his bail in the attempted murder case.

Goforth was extradited from Missouri to Lake County for a second time last week following his arrest on the murder charge in January.