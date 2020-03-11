Man pleads not guilty in 2015 shooting that killed 2, including innocent 16-year-old girl

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man's attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Wednesday during his arraignment on federal charges alleging he helped plan a shooting in 2015 that led to the deaths of an innocent 16-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man.
Eduardo “Count Eddie” Luciano, 31, was named in late February in a second superseding indictment alleging he and other members of the Latin Counts street gang were engaged in a racketeering conspiracy to sell illegal drugs, burglarize the stash houses of rival gangs and commit violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.
Luciano and co-defendants Jeron A. Williams have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial starting April 6 in U.S. District Court.
Co-defendants Ivan Reyes and Robert J. Loya each have pleaded guilty and have agreed to cooperate with the U.S. attorneys office.
Luciano's attorney, John Cantrell, said Wednesday his client "was not involved in any way, shape or form in these two murders."
"He's not guilty, and he intends on proving that in trial," Cantrell said.
According to the superseding indictment, Reyes, Williams, Luciano and another alleged member of the Latin Counts planned to shoot and kill multiple members of the rival Latin Kings street gang June 29, 2015, during a vigil in the 5500 block of South Beall Street in Hammond to mourn the recent death of a Latin Kings member.
Reyes told investigators he drove the other Latin Counts member — identified in earlier court records as Romeo Castro, 19, of Hammond — to the area of South Beall Street. About 30 rounds were fired at the crowd from an assault-style rifle, records state.
Calvillo was shot while attempting to shepherd neighborhood children into her home to take cover. She later died at Franciscan Health Hammond hospital.
Christopher White, 33, was wounded in the shooting and subsequently died Dec. 5, 2015, at a Dyer nursing home.
Castro was shot and killed Dec. 19, 2015, after entering a home in Gary's Dorie Miller Housing Complex and gunning down Freddie Veal. When Castro turned a gun on a man near Veal, the man shot Castro.
Reyes pleaded guilty in October to participating in racketeering activity and two counts of murder in aid of racketeering. He could face up to life in prison.
Loya pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity. He could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
A pretrial conference for Luciano and Williams is set for March 23.