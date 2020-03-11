Man pleads not guilty in 2015 shooting that killed 2, including innocent 16-year-old girl

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man's attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Wednesday during his arraignment on federal charges alleging he helped plan a shooting in 2015 that led to the deaths of an innocent 16-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man.

Eduardo “Count Eddie” Luciano, 31, was named in late February in a second superseding indictment alleging he and other members of the Latin Counts street gang were engaged in a racketeering conspiracy to sell illegal drugs, burglarize the stash houses of rival gangs and commit violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

Luciano and co-defendants Jeron A. Williams have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial starting April 6 in U.S. District Court.

Co-defendants Ivan Reyes and Robert J. Loya each have pleaded guilty and have agreed to cooperate with the U.S. attorneys office.

Luciano's attorney, John Cantrell, said Wednesday his client "was not involved in any way, shape or form in these two murders."

"He's not guilty, and he intends on proving that in trial," Cantrell said.