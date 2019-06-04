CROWN POINT — A Gary man formally pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge alleging he and two of his cousins killed a 19-year-old last year during a gun sale gone bad in Hammond.
Charles D. Wilson III, 20, appeared with defense attorney Linda Kollintzas before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell.
Boswell entered not guilty pleas on Wilson's behalf and affirmed his next court date July 23.
Wilson and brothers Derek T. McLaurin-McNutt, 21, and Derrel C. McLaurin-McNutt, 19, both of Hammond, were charged May 23 with murder and armed robbery. All three are being held without bail.
Derek and Derrel McLaurin-McNutt each turned themselves in to police last week and pleaded not guilty during an initial appearance Friday with defense attorney Scott King. They have a bail review hearing set for July 19.
The McLaurin-McNutts are accused of luring 19-year-old Elijah Nolan, of Gary, to Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood April 7, 2018, under the pretense of buying a compact semi-automatic MAC 10 gun they believed Nolan had stolen from their friend in Gary.
Witnesses told police they weren't sure who shot first, but gunfire broke out during the meeting. Nolan was killed, and Derrel McLaurin-McNutt was shot in the legs, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Nolan died from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.