Man pointed gun at kids over food dispute, Portage police say

Martin appeared intoxicated and later as police went to retrieve a .45-caliber handgun from the bathroom, a 5-year-old child starting reaching for the weapon and had to be warned multiple times not to touch it, according to the report. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber and a magazine with three other rounds.

A woman told police Martin had returned to the room shortly before appearing intoxicated and was irritated to learn that the children would not eat the food he brought since it contained hot sauce, police said.

"Mr. Martin was upset with the children because they were getting upset and pulled out a handgun and was pointing it at all of them," police said they were told.

Martin denied ever holding the gun and said he was on probation out of Lake County and was not allowed to possess a gun, police said.

Police found another gun on the floor in the room — a loaded .32 revolver — in an area where the children had been.

Marshall said the revolver was his and he was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana, police said.

Officers also found marijuana on Martin that was packaged for sale, police said.