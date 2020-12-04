Man pointed gun at kids over food dispute, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A Gary man faces 25 felony charges on accusations of pointing a gun at a group of children in a local hotel room after becoming upset with them over a dispute involving food.
Gerald Martin Jr., 31, faces eight charges each — one for each child — of pointing a weapon, criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent, according to Portage police.
He also faces a felony count of intimidation and misdemeanor dealing marijuana, police said.
Also arrested was 27-year-old Jalen Marshall on eight felony counts of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, records show.
Portage police Lt. Troy Williams said he responded shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday to a report of a disturbance at the Rodeway Inn, 6142 U.S. 20.
He was directed to a second-floor guest room and heard yelling, screaming and possibly crying, according to the report. When he arrived at the room, a child opened the door and he saw what turned out to be four adults and eight children.
Williams saw Martin holding a gun while shouting at the women and children, the report states. When Martin saw Williams, he reportedly scowled and began moving aggressively toward him saying, "I got something for him."
Williams said he took cover, drew his own weapon and radioed for help, police said.
Martin appeared intoxicated and later as police went to retrieve a .45-caliber handgun from the bathroom, a 5-year-old child starting reaching for the weapon and had to be warned multiple times not to touch it, according to the report. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber and a magazine with three other rounds.
A woman told police Martin had returned to the room shortly before appearing intoxicated and was irritated to learn that the children would not eat the food he brought since it contained hot sauce, police said.
"Mr. Martin was upset with the children because they were getting upset and pulled out a handgun and was pointing it at all of them," police said they were told.
Martin denied ever holding the gun and said he was on probation out of Lake County and was not allowed to possess a gun, police said.
Police found another gun on the floor in the room — a loaded .32 revolver — in an area where the children had been.
Marshall said the revolver was his and he was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana, police said.
Officers also found marijuana on Martin that was packaged for sale, police said.
Martin reportedly told officers they had been living in the hotel room since their home burned down and there was a lot of tension with so many people living in such a small space.
