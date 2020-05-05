Man pointed gun at woman after arriving with their child, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday on allegations he pointed a handgun at a woman during a domestic dispute, police said.

Jaquarious Ford, 22, of Michigan City, arrived just after 1:40 p.m. at the woman's residence at the Canterbury Apartments in the 800 block of Sparrow Lane with their child and several of his siblings, police said.

The woman told police Ford threatened her and pointed a gun at her, so she retreated inside, Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez said.

Ford left the area, but an officer stopped him a short time later at Salem Street and Coolspring Avenue in Michigan City, police said.

Police recovered a firearm while searching the vehicle Ford was driving, police said.

Ford was charged with felony counts of intimidation and pointing a firearm and misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a permit, police said.