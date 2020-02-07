You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man points camouflage shotgun while chasing fellow motorist, police say
alert top story urgent

Man points camouflage shotgun while chasing fellow motorist, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Portage man was taken into custody Thursday on allegations he got out of his vehicle and pointed a camouflage shotgun at another motorist, according to Porter County police.

Peter Porter faces a felony count of pointing a firearm at another person, according to the incident report.

The other motorist reportedly told police he was driving west on County Road 750 North shortly before noon when he noticed a GMC truck in his lane driving at a high rate of speed.

The motorist said he pulled over to avoid an impact with the truck and then turned right on County Road 450 West and noticed the truck following him at a high rate of speed, police said. He pulled over to let the truck pass and when it stopped in front of him, he drove around the truck and watched as the driver, later identified as Porter, got out, waiving a camouflage shotgun. Then, Porter pointed the gun at the motorist, police said.

Porter then continued to follow the other vehicle and got out of his truck once again before the other vehicle drove away east on U.S. 6, police said.

Porter continued following until turning south on McCool Road, police said.

A passenger with the complainant confirmed the story and another motorist told police she saw Porter attempt to kick a maroon vehicle and point a shotgun at it, according to the incident report.

Video series lets you ride 'shotgun' with NWI cops

Porter, who was pulled over at gunpoint by police shortly after the alleged incident, denied following any vehicles or being involved in any confrontation, police said. He admitted to having a shotgun in his vehicle, but he denied waiving it at anyone.

He pulled over in a driveway for police along Acadia Road, but said he did not know the homeowners.

Police said they recovered a Beretta Xtrema 2 camouflage shotgun from the rear floor of Porter's truck. The gun reportedly had two 12-gauge shells loaded in the magazine.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Peter Porter

Peter Porter

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts