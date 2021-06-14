 Skip to main content
Man posing as utility worker suspected in theft from elderly woman, police say
Man posing as utility worker suspected in theft from elderly woman, police say

LAPORTE — An elderly woman told police she discovered a large sum of money missing after being approached and engaged in a lengthy conversation recently with a man posing as a utility worker, county police said.

The woman said she was working in the yard of her rural Johnson Township home when the man approached saying that work would be commencing in the area, police said.

The man, who left on foot following the conversation, was described as being white, 5 feet 8 inches in height, with a medium build, gray hair and in his 40s, according to police.

The local utility company was contacted and said it did not have anyone in the area speaking to customers, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact LaPorte County Sheriff Detective Aaron Banic at 219-326-7700, Ext. 2407 or by email at abanic@lcso.in.gov.

