Man posts bond on allegations he beat woman for second time this year

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man posted a $6,500 cash bond Friday despite prosecutors' attempt to keep him in custody after he was charged with beating his child's mother for the second time this year.

Diamontae L. Kellum, 25, is accused of arguing with the woman about 7 a.m. Sept. 23 as she lay in bed with their 1-year-old child at her residence in the 5800 block of Columbia Avenue in Hammond.

The woman told police she attempted to leave the room with the child, but Kellum began hitting her arms, legs and chest.

She said Kellum grabbed her neck from behind, choked her and began throwing her around the room. She was forced to put their child down, so he would not be injured, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The woman eventually was able to pick up the child again and get to a door, which Kellum slammed on her hand, record state.

Witnesses came to the woman's aid after she ran from the residence wearing a ripped T-shirt, carrying her child and screaming for help.

Police found Kellum walking in the 5800 block of Wallace Road. Medics took him to a hospital after he showed police injuries on his fists and said he didn't feel well because he was intoxicated, records state.