Man posts bond on allegations he beat woman for second time this year

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man posted a $6,500 cash bond Friday despite prosecutors' attempt to keep him in custody after he was charged with beating his child's mother for the second time this year.
Diamontae L. Kellum, 25, is accused of arguing with the woman about 7 a.m. Sept. 23 as she lay in bed with their 1-year-old child at her residence in the 5800 block of Columbia Avenue in Hammond.
The woman told police she attempted to leave the room with the child, but Kellum began hitting her arms, legs and chest.
She said Kellum grabbed her neck from behind, choked her and began throwing her around the room. She was forced to put their child down, so he would not be injured, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The woman eventually was able to pick up the child again and get to a door, which Kellum slammed on her hand, record state.
Witnesses came to the woman's aid after she ran from the residence wearing a ripped T-shirt, carrying her child and screaming for help.
Police found Kellum walking in the 5800 block of Wallace Road. Medics took him to a hospital after he showed police injuries on his fists and said he didn't feel well because he was intoxicated, records state.
Kellum pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of criminal confinement, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and strangulation.
Kellum was free on bond in his previous case the day of the alleged attack, and a protection order was in place prohibiting him from having any contact with the woman.
The woman told police she had been allowing Kellum to sleep on her couch, because he refused to leave.
Kellum pleaded not guilty in his previous case to charges he strangled the woman and attempted to murder a passer-by who came to her aid in February.
In the previous case, the woman told police she was crying on a porch when a man on a bicycle stopped to offer her help and Kellum began fighting the man.
Kellum knocked the man down, stomped on the man's head and threw the man's bicycle onto him, records state. Kellum was arrested and posted a $15,000 cash bond in that case.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce asked a magistrate to continue a hearing Thursday on Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold's petition to revoke Kellum's bond because a Hammond detective wasn't available to testify.
Koonce asked Magistrate Mark Watson to order Kellum be held without bond until a rescheduled hearing, which was set for Oct. 21. Watson told Koonce to file a written motion.
An online docket did not show any motions filed after Thursday's hearing.