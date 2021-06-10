 Skip to main content
Man posts bond on charges alleging he raped relative with dementia
CROWN POINT — A Munster man posted an $8,000 cash bond this week on charges alleging he sexually assaulted an 89-year-old relative with dementia, court records show.

Bruce Michael Abrahamson, 66, was ordered to appear for an initial hearing in Lake Criminal Court on June 18.

Lake County prosecutors' motion for a no-contact order prohibiting Abrahamson from having any contact with his relative was taken under advisement until his initial hearing.

Abrahamson has not yet entered pleas to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.

Caregivers told police they witnessed Abrahamson sexually assault the woman multiple times between March 24 and June 1 while he changed her diaper.

Caregivers also told police they saw Abrahamson give the woman pain medication, sometimes from a "candy bag," multiple times a day, even when she was not in pain, court records allege.

The medication made the woman drowsy and further distorted her mental clarity, records state.

Abrahamson is accused of telling the caregivers he was a doctor and had a medical reason for his behavior. Medical professionals determined there was no medical reason for Abrahamson's alleged actions, court records state.

