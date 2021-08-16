Man pretended to panic before kidnapping salesman during test drive, police say

Gregory instead drove west on I-80/94, started to act as if he were panicking and told the salesman he was too scared to drive, records allege.

Gregory asked to change seats, and he and the salesman initially both exited the car. The salesman changed his mind and got back into the Kia, because he suspected Gregory was trying to steal the car, records state.

Gregory got back in the driver's seat and took off as the salesman called 911. While the salesman talked to dispatchers, Gregory drove at speeds of up to 125 mph and told the salesman, "Don't do that, man," records allege.

Indiana State Police arrived on scene after Gregory crashed into the semitrailer and used fire extinguishers on the Kia.

Gregory told police he wanted the salesman to let him "open it up," but the salesman "started to freak out," called 911 and "grabbed the steering wheel" just before the crash, records state.

Gregory also claimed he had a driver's license and planned to pay for the car with a credit card, but police didn't find either card in any of his belongings. State police later learned Gregory never was issued a license and did not have insurance, records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.