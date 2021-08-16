 Skip to main content
Man pretended to panic before kidnapping salesman during test drive, police say
CROWN POINT — A man feigned panic after turning onto a different interstate ramp than the one recommended by a car salesman Aug. 11 and asked the salesman to drive in what the salesman suspected was an attempt to get him out of the car, court records state.

LeDarien Devontae Deshon Gregory, 29, of Hammond, proceeded to hold the man hostage while driving a 2009 Kia Borrego at speeds of up to 125 mph and crashed into a semitrailer on Interstate 94 in Gary, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Indiana State Police detained Gregory as he attempted to walk away from the car, which caught fire while the salesman was still pinned inside.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Gregory's behalf Monday to two felony counts of kidnapping, one count of auto theft, identity deception and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a license. Gregory's bail was set at $55,000 surety or $5,500 cash.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Gregory is accused of providing a Hobart car dealership with someone else's identification before test driving the Kia.

The salesman, who was flown to a Chicago-area hospital because of his injuries from the crash, told police he told Gregory to drive the Kia north on Interstate 65 to eastbound I-80/94 and loop back to the car dealership in the 900 block of East 37th Avenue in Hobart.

Gregory instead drove west on I-80/94, started to act as if he were panicking and told the salesman he was too scared to drive, records allege.

Gregory asked to change seats, and he and the salesman initially both exited the car. The salesman changed his mind and got back into the Kia, because he suspected Gregory was trying to steal the car, records state.

Gregory got back in the driver's seat and took off as the salesman called 911. While the salesman talked to dispatchers, Gregory drove at speeds of up to 125 mph and told the salesman, "Don't do that, man," records allege.

Indiana State Police arrived on scene after Gregory crashed into the semitrailer and used fire extinguishers on the Kia.

Gregory told police he wanted the salesman to let him "open it up," but the salesman "started to freak out," called 911 and "grabbed the steering wheel" just before the crash, records state.

Gregory also claimed he had a driver's license and planned to pay for the car with a credit card, but police didn't find either card in any of his belongings. State police later learned Gregory never was issued a license and did not have insurance, records state.

