{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was charged Wednesday with three felony counts of child molesting and two counts of rape after he was accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.

Damon S. Patterson, 27, was arrested June 17 after Hammond police were called to a home to investigate a report that a child has been sexually assaulted, court records state.

Investigators learned Patterson was accused of folding the girl and forcing her to perform a sex act on him twice that day in different areas of her home, records say.

The girl told police the assault made her vomit, and Patterson picked her up and told her he loved her before attempting to clean off her clothes, records say.

The girl's mother noticed she had changed her clothes and began asking the girl and Patterson questions before police were called.

The girl said Patterson told her she was his favorite and promised to buy her more toys if he could continue to sexually assault her, records say.

Patterson was being held without bond Thursday at the Lake County Jail.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.