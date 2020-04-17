Man propositioned autistic woman with ride, money for sex, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — A report of a missing 19-year-old autistic woman with a mental capacity of a 12-year-old has resulted in a South Haven man being charged with having sex with the woman after offering her money and a ride, according to court records.

Jordan Sullivan, 25, who was taken into custody Tuesday, is charged with a misdemeanor count of making an unlawful proposition, court records show.

Sullivan's attorney maintained his client's innocence Friday.

"To say that this is a misunderstanding and misreading of the texts and messages that may have been sent by Jordan is an understatement," Sullivan's defense attorney Jesse Harper said Friday morning.

"Individuals meeting via various apps and text messaging and engaging in dialogue is the new normal," he said. "Jordan maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name."

The case was opened Feb. 13 when the woman's mother contacted county police reporting her daughter was missing from their Union Township home.

The mother said she left for the grocery store about 6:30 p.m. and received a text message from her daughter 45 minutes later asking, "When are you coming back?" according to the police report.