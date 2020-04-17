You are the owner of this article.
Man propositioned autistic woman with ride, money for sex, police say
Man propositioned autistic woman with ride, money for sex, police say

Jordan Sullivan

VALPARAISO — A report of a missing 19-year-old autistic woman with a mental capacity of a 12-year-old has resulted in a South Haven man being charged with having sex with the woman after offering her money and a ride, according to court records.

Jordan Sullivan, 25, who was taken into custody Tuesday, is charged with a misdemeanor count of making an unlawful proposition, court records show.

Sullivan's attorney maintained his client's innocence Friday.

"To say that this is a misunderstanding and misreading of the texts and messages that may have been sent by Jordan is an understatement," Sullivan's defense attorney Jesse Harper said Friday morning.

"Individuals meeting via various apps and text messaging and engaging in dialogue is the new normal," he said. "Jordan maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name."

The case was opened Feb. 13 when the woman's mother contacted county police reporting her daughter was missing from their Union Township home.

The mother said she left for the grocery store about 6:30 p.m. and received a text message from her daughter 45 minutes later asking, "When are you coming back?" according to the police report.

The mother said she returned home to find the door to the house open and her daughter missing, police said.

She said her daughter has a history of running away and had been saying she does not plan to be living in the home much longer, according to police.

A dark-colored passenger car was reported in the area at the time of the disappearance, police said.

Charging documents allege Sullivan had sex with the woman sometime during Feb. 13-14. His cell phone shows he offered her money and transportation for the sex, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

