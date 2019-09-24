HIGHLAND — A 33-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle after crashing into a tree late Monday, police say.
Cmdr. John Banasiak said officers arrived about 10 p.m. in the 9500 block of Forrest Drive, finding the Highland man trapped inside a silver 2012 Jeep Cherokee.
Banasiak said the 33-year-old was alert, but had severe injuries to his leg and pelvis. Highland firefighters pulled the man from the car. He was the only passenger.
Banasiak said the man then was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.
"The investigation is pending," Banasiak said. "Preliminary results show that alcohol consumption was a contributing factor in the crash."
