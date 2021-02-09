Man pulled from freezing river after fleeing traffic stop, resisting arrest during rescue, police say

The officers followed a trail of footprints leading from the car to a chain link fence in a wooded area down a steep embankment. They reached the river bank when they heard a faint sound of someone yelling, police said.

Police found the driver in the Little Calumet River, submerged in the water from the neck down. It was about 10 degrees outside and the river was mostly frozen, with only small patches of water.

Officers gave verbal instructions to the man, who disregarded their commands but pulled himself up through a hole and laid his chest flat on the ice. Lance Cpl. Hinkle then grabbed a long branch for the man to grab onto, but he did not reach for it and slid back into the water, police said.

"The subject did not appear to be making any effort to grab the branch," Martin said.

It was then that Cpl. Gary laid himself flat on the ice, with Lance Cpl. Hinkle holding onto him by his belt, and crawled toward the man to get him out.

Gary then extended his hand to the man. When the man didn't grab it, Gary pulled the man by his jacket and out of the water, police said.

The man then became "incoherent" and began yelling at officers to kill him, then started pulling himself and the officers back toward the water, Martin said.