Man pulled from freezing river after fleeing traffic stop, resisting arrest during rescue, police say

GRIFFITH — A 40-year-old man who fled an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday became stuck in the Little Calumet River and repeatedly resisted police officers' efforts to rescue him after he abandoned his car on the interstate and tried to escape on foot, police allege.
Once he was pulled onto solid ice, the man tried to pull himself, and officers in turn, back into the water, said Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin.
A chase began about 2:20 a.m. after a Griffith officer noticed the man, driving a dark Chevy Tahoe, twice fail to stop at red traffic lights — once at Ridge Road and Cline Avenue and again at West 35th Avenue and Cline Avenue, Martin said.
When the officer tried to stop the driver, he failed to pull over and continued heading north, police allege. The officer then sounded his siren, and the driver began to slow down near the Borman Expressway.
Both vehicles hit a patch of snow or ice as they slowed down, causing the officer's vehicle to strike a cement barrier and the driver's car to slide sideways on an expressway ramp, police said.
At that point, the officer ran to the driver's car and ordered him to get out. The driver instead steered the car eastbound in reverse, police allege.
Griffith Cpl. Jason Gary and Highland Lance Cpl. John Hinkle later found the same car on the expressway after being notified of the situation. The car was facing oncoming traffic with its front driver's side door open, police said.
The officers followed a trail of footprints leading from the car to a chain link fence in a wooded area down a steep embankment. They reached the river bank when they heard a faint sound of someone yelling, police said.
Police found the driver in the Little Calumet River, submerged in the water from the neck down. It was about 10 degrees outside and the river was mostly frozen, with only small patches of water.
Officers gave verbal instructions to the man, who disregarded their commands but pulled himself up through a hole and laid his chest flat on the ice. Lance Cpl. Hinkle then grabbed a long branch for the man to grab onto, but he did not reach for it and slid back into the water, police said.
"The subject did not appear to be making any effort to grab the branch," Martin said.
It was then that Cpl. Gary laid himself flat on the ice, with Lance Cpl. Hinkle holding onto him by his belt, and crawled toward the man to get him out.
Gary then extended his hand to the man. When the man didn't grab it, Gary pulled the man by his jacket and out of the water, police said.
The man then became "incoherent" and began yelling at officers to kill him, then started pulling himself and the officers back toward the water, Martin said.
Police restrained the man to prevent the ice from cracking under their weight. The man was pulled back onto the riverbank and continued to resist officers, Martin said.
Additional Griffith officers and Lake County sheriff's police arrived and spoke with the man in Spanish, then helped get him from the woods.
He was checked out by medics and transported to Munster Community Hospital. However, he was uninjured, police said.
The man was being held in police custody on charges of resisting police, possession of narcotics and several counts of traffic violations, Martin said.
The man lives in Lake Station and has a consular ID card through Mexico, police said. Authorities did not disclose his name but said it would be released once he is formally charged.
"The Griffith Police Department is extremely proud of the lifesaving efforts of Cpl. Gary and Lance Cpl. Hinkle, and very thankful for the assistance of all Griffith police, Highland police, and Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers who took part in this incident as well," Martin said.