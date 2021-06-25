Man pulls out 'black item' during Portage police chase; officer injured during arrest, police say

PORTAGE — A 42-year-old Gary man, who was reportedly armed with a gun, is in custody after allegedly leading police on a foot chase and stopping at one point to pull a "black item" from the waistband of his pants, according to the incident report.

Larry Williams faces felony counts of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement resulting in injury, and misdemeanor resisting by fleeing, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to the 6800 block of Portage Avenue and told that Williams, who was armed with an "AR," had been involved in a verbal dispute and was believed to still be in the area.

Officers located Williams, who fled on foot into a wooded area and twice ducked in attempt to hide while ignoring calls to stop, police said. An officer injured his ankle during the chase.

"The male appeared to pull a black item from the area of his waistband," police said. "I immediately told the male to 'drop it.' The male turned away from me and I could not fully see what he did with the item in his hands."