Man rammed house while children were inside, court records say

CROWN POINT — A man arrested last week in connection with allegations he rammed a Hobart home with a truck while several adults and two children were inside remained in custody Wednesday on four felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Anthony E. Sailors, 57, of Hobart, had not yet made an initial appearance on charges of attempted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor attempted striking of a law enforcement animal.

Police subdued Sailors with a Taser after Sailors fought a K-9 and officers, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Hobart police were called about 3:20 p.m. to Sailors' estranged wife's home for a report of a vehicle running into a home.

Investigators later learned Sailors had been sending her threatening text messages before arriving at the home, police said.

A neighbor told police a man later identified as Sailors arrived in a pickup truck and began screaming. At one point, Sailors yelled, "I will kill everyone on the block. I don't care," court records allege.

Sailors backed the pickup into the street, revved the engine and struck his estranged wife's SUV, pushing it into a grassy area, documents state.

The neighbor told police Sailors backed up again, revved the truck's engine and rammed the house. His estranged wife later told police he struck an area in the living room where she normally sat.

After spinning the truck's tires as if he were trying to push farther into the house, Sailors got out of the truck, yelled and threatened people inside the house, and ran into the woods to the north of the residence, records state.

Family members told police three adults and two children were sitting in the living room when they heard a loud crash and one of the adults yelled they had to get out.

They went out a back door, called 911 and saw Sailors run toward the woods as police arrived, records state.

Officers called the K-9 to the scene and shouted a warning to Sailors, who yelled he would shoot the dog if it were released, according to court documents.

Police released the K-9, which found Sailors on the ground in the woods but did not initially engage him. Sailors began kicking at the dog, got on his feet when police arrived in the area and attempted to reach for an officer's gun, records state.

The officer punched Sailors in the face and took him to the ground. Sailors continued to struggle with officers as they took him into custody, records state.

The officer suffered injuries to his hand and wrist while taking Sailors down.

Sailors' bail was set at $65,000 surety or $6,500 cash.