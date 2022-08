Man raped, strangled woman during two-day ordeal, police say

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was being held Thursday on charges he held a woman against her will this week, punched her, head-butted her, raped her, attempted to rape her, threatened her with a knife and strangled her.

William P. Maitland, 41, was charged with 16 felony counts and two misdemeanors linked to the alleged attack Sunday into Monday at a Hammond residence.

Hammond police responded Monday to a home, where they heard the woman crying for help and forced their way inside, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The woman, who was naked, ran toward them as they entered the home and said Maitland had choked her until she lost consciousness and fled toward a garage, documents state.

The woman told police Maitland took her cellphone and keys Sunday and refused to allow her to leave the home.

When she refused to have sex with him, he attempted to pull out her body piercings, attempted to rape her and punched her in the face, records allege.

The woman said Maitland allowed her to leave Monday with a phone to buy cigarettes, and she called police.

She told officers she didn't want to press charges, and she became frustrated when officers did not arrest Maitland or return her car keys to her so she could leave, documents state.

After the woman returned to the house, Maitland allegedly became angry because she had called police.

The woman told police Maitland raped her, struck her in the face when she resisted and head-butted her in the forehead. Maitland held a knife to her throat, talked about killing her and raped her again, documents allege.

The woman was able to make an emergency 911 call from her cellphone, but Maitland canceled it, records state.

She told police Maitland ran upstairs when they heard a bang at the door, they continued to struggle over the phone and he strangled her to the point of unconsciousness.

When she awoke, Maitland was no longer standing over her and police were entering the home, records state.