Man raped woman in back seat of car, apologized afterward, police say

VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old Cedar Lake man accused of raping a woman near Valparaiso's downtown area apologized to her after the act and spoke disparagingly about rapists, police said.
"I never thought I would be that person," Anthony Varela said in a telephone conversation recorded by the alleged victim, according to charging documents.
Varela is charged with two felony counts of rape stemming from the July 18 incident, court records show.
The woman reportedly told police she met Varela through her job and spent time with him outside of work.
On the day in question, they went to Griffith to play arcade games and have a drink before returning to Valparaiso, police said. After parking in the area of Washington and Erie streets, they agreed to get in the back seat of his vehicle and smoke CBD wax.
While smoking the drug, Varela raped the woman while she repeatedly asked him to stop, according to charging documents. She reportedly hit her head at one point causing her jaws to lock up, which prevented her from speaking loudly.
When Varela noticed the woman was upset and crying, he asked if she was going to be OK and said he wanted to hold her, police said.
The woman walked home and later recorded a telephone call with Varela, during which time he voiced concern about his girlfriend finding out and admitted the sex was not consensual, police said.
Varela said he was high on the THC wax during the alleged rape, but not intoxicated, police said.
"I knew what I was doing," he is quoted in charging documents as saying.
Andrew Adam Mecha
Antiwone Rudd
Clayton Tyler Ewing
Colin Switalski
Courtland Harris
Daniel Lee Williams
Gerald Junior Martin
Jalen Jamal Marshall
Jessica Lyn Stivanson
John Gustin
Kristyn Laura Boskov
Kyla Deanne Dunn
Mark Anthony Bajza
Nicholas Lewis
Noah Spencer William Gibson
Oliver Anthony Fernando Owens
Patricia Ann Rife
Pilialoha Ingrid Haymes
Robert Davenport
Robert Kevin Bauske
Roy Charles Solofra
Tamera Marie Stark
Timothy Vojslavek
Zachary Ryan Pierce
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.