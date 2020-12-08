Man raped woman in back seat of car, apologized afterward, police say

VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old Cedar Lake man accused of raping a woman near Valparaiso's downtown area apologized to her after the act and spoke disparagingly about rapists, police said.

"I never thought I would be that person," Anthony Varela said in a telephone conversation recorded by the alleged victim, according to charging documents.

Varela is charged with two felony counts of rape stemming from the July 18 incident, court records show.

The woman reportedly told police she met Varela through her job and spent time with him outside of work.

On the day in question, they went to Griffith to play arcade games and have a drink before returning to Valparaiso, police said. After parking in the area of Washington and Erie streets, they agreed to get in the back seat of his vehicle and smoke CBD wax.

While smoking the drug, Varela raped the woman while she repeatedly asked him to stop, according to charging documents. She reportedly hit her head at one point causing her jaws to lock up, which prevented her from speaking loudly.

When Varela noticed the woman was upset and crying, he asked if she was going to be OK and said he wanted to hold her, police said.