Man raped woman with learning disability on church porch, records allege

CROWN POINT — Police found a man on a church porch in Hammond and arrested him Tuesday on allegations he raped a woman there after he met her at a laundromat just across the state line, records show.

Romie D. Cooper, 35, is accused of striking up a conversation with the woman at the Quick Cycle Laundromat in Calumet City by asking if she remembered him.

The woman told police she didn't know Cooper, but he said he knew her mother and she has a learning disability so she believed him, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Cooper asked the woman to take a walk with him and lured her to what she described as "the nun's house," which police determined was a porch at Convent at All Saints Church, 570 Sibley St., records allege.

The woman told police Cooper raped her two times and forced her to perform a sex act on him while they were on the church porch. During the alleged rape, Cooper put his hands around her throat and she felt dizzy and faint, records allege.

The woman was able to escape, leaving her pants and wallet behind, and sought help at the Hammond Public Library. A library employee called police.