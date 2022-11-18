Man recalls his arrest 42 years ago during trial in wrongful conviction suit

HAMMOND — Forty-two years after he was pulled from a high school English class and arrested, James Hill began to tell a U.S. District Court jury Friday about spending 17 1/2 years in prison for convictions that were later overturned.

Hill, 59, sued Hammond and now-retired police Capt. Michael Solan Sr. in October 2010 over alleged violations of his constitutional rights, about a year after a Lake Criminal Court magistrate recommended his convictions in the Nov. 14, 1980, robbery and rape of a Hammond gas station attendant be set aside.

Hill was the last witness called by his attorneys, Lakeisha Murdaugh, Scott King and Russell Brown, before they rested their case.

A trial in Hill's lawsuit was expected to resume Monday in Judge Theresa Springmann's federal courtroom in Hammond.

After his arrest Nov. 18, 1980, Hill didn't see freedom again until 1998.

While incarcerated at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Hill listened as a fellow prisoner burned to death after several inmates threw "white gas" on him.

Witnessing the homicide was so traumatic, Hill still remembers the smell of burning flesh, he said.

Donald Levinson, an attorney for Solan, questioned Hill about a lie detector test he took at Reid and Associates in Chicago shortly before his trial in 1982.

Hill testified his attorney, Lonnie Randolph, made a deal with the state.

If Hill passed the test, the robbery and rape charges would be dismissed. If he failed, prosecutors could enter the test results into the record at his trial, he said.

Hill exhibited "signs of deception" and failed the test, attorneys said.

In response to questions from Murdaugh, Hill said he knew "everything was riding on the results" of the test and he felt anxious when he took it.

Hill's attorneys have said two police records, dubbed the "Ezell document" and the "Deneal document," were potentially exculpatory but never turned over to the Lake County prosecutor's office by Solan and the detectives he supervised.

Attorney Shana Levinson, who also represents Solan, argued Solan wasn't legally obligated to provide the two documents to prosecutors.

David Jensen, an attorney for Hammond, said Solan told prosecutors and Hill's defense attorney about the contents of the Ezell document during a deposition taken weeks before Hill's 1982 trial.

Hill acknowledged he heard Solan testify during the past two weeks that he reviewed the Deneal report, which documented allegations made by a jail inmate. The inmate claimed a man with the surname Deneal had told him about being involved in several robberies and a rape at a Hammond gas station.

The report came with a photo of Deneal, whom Solan didn't think resembled Hill, Donald Levinson said. At the time the allegations surfaced, the Hammond gas station attendant already had identified Hill as one of her attackers.

Hill agreed with Levinson that he and Deneal didn't look alike.

Levinson said Solan also went out and spoke with Deneal, eventually concluding Deneal wasn't connected to the robbery and rape of the gas station attendant.

When Levinson asked Hill if he had any reason to doubt Solan's testimony about talking to Deneal face to face, Hill said: "I have a lot of reasons to doubt Solan."