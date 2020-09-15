Man refused passengers' demands to stop during chase that led to police shooting, records allege

A Munster officer located the Nissan, and watched as Douglas traded seats with another man. The move resulted in Douglas driving the Nissan and the other man sitting in the backseat, records state.

The man later told police Douglas wanted to trade seats, because Douglas didn't like the sound and lights from a video game the man's 5-year-old son was playing in the back seat.

The man and his girlfriend told police they picked up Douglas late June 1 after he called asking for a ride from the 200 block of Belmont Avenue in Munster.

The couple told police they saw police lights behind the car, but Douglas accelerated and refused to stop. They each repeatedly told him to stop, but he said, "(Expletive) you all!" records allege.

Douglas attempted to ram several police cars as the chase continued onto Interstate 80/94, Cline Avenue and Columbus Avenue, records state.

The Nissan lost a tire and slowed down after Douglas struck a pothole on Cline Avenue, records state. The car stopped after hitting concrete curbing in the roundabout on Columbus.

Hamed told investigators he got out of his Charger, drew his gun and ordered Douglas to stop and get out of the Nissan, documents show.