Man refused passengers' demands to stop during chase that led to police shooting, records allege

CROWN POINT — A man who was shot by police in June after pinning a state trooper between vehicles in East Chicago has been formally charged with five felony counts, records show.
Eric R. Douglas, 30, of East Chicago, was wanted Tuesday on charges including battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery to a public safety official, both level 5 felonies, two counts of resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended.
Douglas is accused of pinning Indiana State Police Trooper Ala'a Hamed between a Nissan he was driving and Hamed's police car June 2 just west of the roundabout on East Columbus Avenue, west of Cline Avenue.
Hamed fired several shots through the Nissan's windshield, striking Douglas in the left arm and pelvis, Lake Criminal Court records state.
A woman who was seated in the passenger seat of the Nissan told police Douglas attempted to climb on her as Hamed fired the shots, records state. The woman and two back seat passengers — including a 5-year-old boy — were not hurt.
Hamed suffered bruising and contusions to his legs, and the door to his cruiser was bent completely backward toward the front tire, documents state.
Police first spotted the Nissan in Munster, after receiving a report about 12:20 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the 8000 block of Hohman Avenue.
A Munster officer located the Nissan, and watched as Douglas traded seats with another man. The move resulted in Douglas driving the Nissan and the other man sitting in the backseat, records state.
The man later told police Douglas wanted to trade seats, because Douglas didn't like the sound and lights from a video game the man's 5-year-old son was playing in the back seat.
The man and his girlfriend told police they picked up Douglas late June 1 after he called asking for a ride from the 200 block of Belmont Avenue in Munster.
The couple told police they saw police lights behind the car, but Douglas accelerated and refused to stop. They each repeatedly told him to stop, but he said, "(Expletive) you all!" records allege.
Douglas attempted to ram several police cars as the chase continued onto Interstate 80/94, Cline Avenue and Columbus Avenue, records state.
The Nissan lost a tire and slowed down after Douglas struck a pothole on Cline Avenue, records state. The car stopped after hitting concrete curbing in the roundabout on Columbus.
Hamed told investigators he got out of his Charger, drew his gun and ordered Douglas to stop and get out of the Nissan, documents show.
Douglas accelerated forward, pinning Hamed between the Nissan and the police car. After Hamed fired the shots, Douglas signaled he was giving up and Hamed and other officers took him and the other passengers into custody, records state.
Both Hamed and Douglas were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago for treatment.
