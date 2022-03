Man rejects plea offer in teen girl's slaying

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man charged with killing a 14-year-old girl in 2019 has rejected a plea offer calling for a 65-year sentence, attorneys said.

Deonlashawn C. Simmons, 36, is preparing for a jury trial scheduled to begin March 14 before Judge Natalie Bokota, defense attorney Michael A. Campbell said.

Simmons has pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt, whose body was found Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary.

An autopsy showed Tribitt had been sexually assaulted, but Lake County prosecutors didn't charge Simmons with any sex crimes as part of the case.

Tribitt's hands were bound behind her back with a cord, and another cord was wrapped around her neck. DNA on one of the cords linked Simmons to the homicide, court records state.

Tribitt died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Lake County Prosecutor Douglas Shaw said Tuesday his office offered Simmons a plea agreement that called for a 65-year prison sentence. In exchange for Simmons' plea to murder, prosecutors offered to dismiss habitual offender and firearm enhancements, he said.

The sentencing range for a murder conviction in Indiana is 45 to 65 years. Enhancements can add several years to any sentence a convicted person receives.

In January, the court ruled much of what Simmons told detectives during two separate interviews at the Chicago Police Department in fall 2020 can be presented to a jury.

However, Magistrate Mark Watson granted Simmons' motion to suppress with regard to Simmons' statements about his Facebook profile, which were given in response to questions police asked before advising him of Miranda rights.

In portions of his interviews that were not suppressed, Simmons allegedly admitted he knew Tribitt and would give her rides, buy her food, and pay for her to have her hair and nails done.

Simmons also said he knew his relationship with Tribitt was "going to be a problem" because of her age, but he denied he had any sexual contact with her, according to charging documents.

Besides DNA evidence on the cord found with Tribitt's body, detectives also gathered Simmons' cellphone location data and Tribitt's Facebook records, among other evidence, documents show.

Tribitt was living in a Chicago shelter and had been reported missing by a shelter representative about two weeks before she was found dead, Chicago police said.

While working to identify her, the coroner's office released a photo of a T-shirt she was wearing, which featured a Superman symbol with the words "Supergirl power." She eventually was identified after family members gave DNA samples for analysis, records state.

