Man rejects plea offer in teen's shooting, prepares for trial

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy rejected a plea offer last week and is set to stand trial starting Monday.
Steven L. Fortunato, 40, of Hammond's Robertsdale section, would have faced a sentence of one to six years in prison if he had accepted the state's plea offer, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said.
Instead, Fortunato elected to go to trial and could face a longer prison sentence if convicted of felony charges of battery and pointing a firearm. He also faces a firearm enhancement, which could add another five to 20 years to any possible sentence if convicted.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas said Fortunato could face a sentence of 36 years if convicted of the highest count, a level 3 felony, and the firearm enhancement.
Fortunato, who appeared with attorney Michael Lambert, said he understood and wanted to reject the plea offer.
Fortunato is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy in the thigh after forcing his way into the boy's Gary mobile home Dec. 10, threatening to shoot another child inside and attempting to shoot the children's mother.
Fortunato had been in a relationship with the children's mother and began fighting with the woman upon entering the residence, records allege.
The boy told police he was shot when he came to his mother's aid by trying to force Fortunato out of the residence.
Fortunato, who was wearing a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet when Gary police found him in nearby woods, has remained in custody since his arrest.
He was wearing the ankle bracelet as a condition of his bond in a previous case, in which he's accused of attempting to kill the woman in January 2020 at a Hammond residence, records show.
Lake County prosecutors elected to try Fortunato on charges linked to the December shooting. His January 2020 case is not expected to be resolved until after his trial next week.