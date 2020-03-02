You are the owner of this article.
Man rejects plea offer, prepares for trial on charges alleging he killed 1, wounded 2
Man rejects plea offer, prepares for trial on charges alleging he killed 1, wounded 2

CROWN POINT — A defendant and his attorney are preparing for a murder trial set for this month after he rejected the state's plea offer, which called for a 45-year sentence.

Richard Burgess, 22, of Gary, was denied bond in December after a magistrate found there was a strong presumption of guilt in his case.

Burgess is accused of killing Jessie Brown, 29, in a shooting July 3, 2018, and wounding Brown's girlfriend and a man who lived with them in a home in the 3400 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

Shell casings were found on both floors of the home, along with a pool of blood and bloody handprints on the walls, court records say.

No bail for man accused of killing 1, wounding 2 in hail of gunfire inside family home

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams said Thursday that Burgess had been offered a plea agreement that would have required him to plead guilty to murder and two counts of battery. The sentences on each count would run concurrently, resulting in a 45-year sentence.

Burgess would be required to serve 33½ years, or 75% of the sentence, Williams said.

If convicted of murder, attempted murder and two counts of battery at trial, Burgess could face up to 190 years in prison if a judge decides to order consecutive sentences for each of the alleged victims, she said.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano said the two possible sentences varied greatly.

Burgess' attorney, Susan Severtson, acknowledge the difference was significant and said she would continue to advise him.

As of Thursday, Severtson said she was preparing for Burgess' trial, which was set to begin March 16.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

