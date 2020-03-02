Man rejects plea offer, prepares for trial on charges alleging he killed 1, wounded 2

CROWN POINT — A defendant and his attorney are preparing for a murder trial set for this month after he rejected the state's plea offer, which called for a 45-year sentence.

Richard Burgess, 22, of Gary, was denied bond in December after a magistrate found there was a strong presumption of guilt in his case.

Burgess is accused of killing Jessie Brown, 29, in a shooting July 3, 2018, and wounding Brown's girlfriend and a man who lived with them in a home in the 3400 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

Shell casings were found on both floors of the home, along with a pool of blood and bloody handprints on the walls, court records say.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams said Thursday that Burgess had been offered a plea agreement that would have required him to plead guilty to murder and two counts of battery. The sentences on each count would run concurrently, resulting in a 45-year sentence.

Burgess would be required to serve 33½ years, or 75% of the sentence, Williams said.

If convicted of murder, attempted murder and two counts of battery at trial, Burgess could face up to 190 years in prison if a judge decides to order consecutive sentences for each of the alleged victims, she said.