Man rejects state's plea offer in slaying of mother, 4-year-old nearly 29 years ago

CROWN POINT — A Tennessee man rejected the state's plea offer Friday and was preparing for a trial next week on charges alleging he murdered a woman and her 4-year-old daughter nearly 29 years ago.

Victor Lofton, 56, of Humboldt, Tennessee, has pleaded not guilty in the slayings of 21-year-old Felicia Howard and her 4-year-old daughter DenNisha Howard on July 15, 1992, in Howard's apartment in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary.

Felicia Howard died from a gunshot wound to the chest, Lake Criminal Court records state.

She was found nude and lying partially on a mattress as she reached for DenNisha, who had been shot in the head, records state.

Lofton was charged in February after analysis showed Lofton likely was the source of DNA found in Felicia Howard's sexual assault kit, according to court records.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said Lofton had been offered a plea agreement calling for him to plead guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter, which was a class A felony in 1992.

Jatkiewicz and Lofton's attorney, Lemuel Stigler, would have argued how long Lofton should spend in prison and whether the sentences on each count should be served consecutively or concurrently.