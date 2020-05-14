You are the owner of this article.
Man 'relaxing' with cigar and wine at closed Portage yacht club faces theft charge
PORTAGE — A 38-year-old Las Vegas man faces a felony theft charge after attempting to flee when he was caught inside the closed Marina Shores Yacht Club smoking a cigar and drinking an $80 bottle of wine, police said.

John Morgan reportedly told police he walked into the business, which was open for a construction crew, and began "relaxing."

An official at the club contacted police shortly after 1 p.m. Monday and then pursued the man, later identified as Morgan, according to the incident report.

Morgan was spotted wandering around inside the business smoking and drinking while construction was underway, police said. When confronted about paying for the items, Morgan allegedly walked out and threatened to stab the official he if continued to follow, police said.

Morgan fled from the north from the club at 5987 Dune Harbor Drive across nearby U.S. 12 and into a wooded area near Ogden Dunes, police said.

While police searched for him, he walked out of the woods near the Ogden Dunes Fire Department and was taken into custody, according to the report.

Items reportedly stolen include a $600 computer tablet, an $80 bottle of wine found empty and a $20 bottle of bourbon wine, police said.

Morgan denied taking the items even after police found a partly burned cigar in his sweatshirt pocket, and an empty wine bottle and an unopened bourbon bottle in his backpack.

Police also recovered a drill, screwdriver kit and drill bit.

Morgan faces a felony theft charge with a prior conviction and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, according to court records.

