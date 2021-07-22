Man released after admitting to reduced charges in alleged rape of intellectually disabled woman

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man accused of raping an intellectually disabled woman last year in Hammond was ordered released from jail Wednesday after pleading guilty to two reduced counts of battery, records show.

Romie D. Cooper, 36, admitted to two counts of battery against an endangered adult, a level 6 felony.

In exchange for his pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss three felony counts of rape.

Cooper was charged in March 2020 after an intellectually disabled woman told Hammond police Cooper lured her onto the porch of a church building in the 500 block of Sibley Boulevard, raped her twice and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

The woman alleged Cooper put his hands around her throat during the sexual assault March 3, 2020, causing her to feel dizzy and faint.

She told police she escaped and sought help at the Hammond Public Library, records show.

Hammond police found Cooper at the church building and arrested him. During an interview with a detective, Cooper said he met the woman and stole a coat for her before they had consensual sex, records state.

Cooper admitted in his plea agreement he grabbed the woman by the throat and dug his fingernails into her.